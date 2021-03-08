Cloverland Electric Cooperative Starts Scholarship Program for Students Seeking School in the E.U.P.

Students seeking scholarships for schools in the Eastern Upper Peninsula have a new opportunity through Cloverland Cares, the non-profit foundation of Cloverland Electric Cooperative.

One award recipient will be selected from each of the co-op’s three districts and announced in May. Cloverland Cares scholarship applications will be evaluated based on financial need, school involvement and achievements, community service and work experience, plus educational and career goals. An essay and supporting letters of recommendation are also required.

Online applications can be completed here by the March 31, 2021 deadline.

For more information about Cloverland Electric Cooperative, click here.