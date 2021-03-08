Clare, Manistee Among Top 10 for Consumers Energy Put Your Town on the Map Competition

The Consumers Energy Foundation recently announced the top ten contestants for their ‘Put Your Town on the Map’ competition.

95 small towns across the state pitched their ideas to Consumers Energy and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, and Manistee and Care are in the final round.

Clare is looking at developing a sculpture area in town that will draw visitors, while Manistee is looking to capitalize on its freighters and shipping industry.

The winner will receive $25,000, second place $15,000 and third place $10,000 to make their idea a reality.

Brian Wheeler, media relations manager at Consumers Energy, says, “Michigan small towns have amazing ideas, the biggest challenge for them is usually finding the money to make them a reality, so what we’re hoping here is that we going to have some fun and make it competitive, make it a competition.”

The top ten are going to send their final video pitches on April 13th at the state’s Small Town Rural Economic Development conference.

The winner will be named on April 14th.