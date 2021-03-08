Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Houghton Lake, Bringing Outdoors Inside

This week, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to an incredible home on Houghton Lake that lets you enjoy the outdoors, with all the comfort of staying indoors.

“There is a lot of European style in the home and how her decor is and some of the peaks in the home and the styling that she preferred is a little more European, but it still has the stone and some things like that that give you a little bit of the up north in there as well,” said Deanna Babcock, sales associate for RE/MAX of Higgins Lake.

Exquisite details and a beautiful decor give this four bed, three bath home on Houghton Lake a style all its own.

That style and “up north” flair is on full display in an incredibly unique space overlooking the waterfront.

In addition to the beautiful chef’s kitchen, cozy home office with fireplace and a view, and main floor master suite, the master suite on the second floor is a stunning space, perfect for a long soak in the tub or a relaxing read by the fireplace.

“Actually when you walk up the stairs, you approach the large library with the rolling ladder, which is very a beautiful feature that was thought out and it has two custom wood arch doorways one entering into the master suite that has a large gas fireplace and it also has its own private balcony off to the side, along with a large sitting area that just kind of cantilevers over to look at the lake, and get full lake views and I have a private seating area there,” said Diane Babcock, associate broker.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.