U.S. Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill is headed back to the House after it was passed by Senate Saturday morning.

But while the bill was in the Senate, some changes were made.

There are new income caps that will limit eligibility for stimulus payments.

Individuals who make more than $80,000, and couples who make more than $160,000 are not eligible to receive stimulus payments.

Individuals who make less than $80,000 will receive a $1,400 stimulus check.

Couples who make less than $150,000 will receive a $2,800 stimulus check, and will also receive $1,400 per child. This includes adult dependents such as college students.

Additionally, the bill includes a $300 boost to unemployment, and extends unemployment benefits through Sept. 6th.

The bill also makes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits tax free for homes that make less than $150,000.

However, the bill does not include a increase to federal minimum wage, which House Democrats proposed to raise to $15 an hour.

The House is expected to vote on the Senate’s bill by Tuesday, where it is expected to pass.

From there, it will go to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.