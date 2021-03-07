U.S. Coronavirus Vaccinations Continue To Rise

More than 58 million Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine so far.

Additionally, more than 30 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, the United States reached a single-day record of 2.9 million shots.

President Biden’s Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Jeff Zients says that total made for three record-breaking days in a row.

Sunday’s total is expected to be about 2.4 million vaccinations, and the new seven day average is now above two million shots per day.

