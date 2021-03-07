Senators Respond To Passing Of Covid Relief Bill

Michigan Senators Gary Peters has released a statement after the Senate passed the American Rescue Plan.

“The American Rescue Plan will make a difference for Michiganders by providing robust relief to get through this unprecedented public health and economic crisis,” said Senator Peters. “With $1,400 stimulus checks and critical investments to help schools safely reopen and accelerate vaccine distribution, this relief will provide a massive shot in the arm of Michiganders and Americans across the country.”

Senator Peters continued, “We are seeing reasons for hope with the increase in vaccines, but we cannot let up. We must work to get this package signed into law quickly — this virus does not take a day off, and neither can we.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow also released a statement on the passing of the American Rescue Plan.

“Michigan families have been through so much this past year trying to keep their families safe, educate their children at home, and survive the financial challenges of this health pandemic,” said Senator Stabenow.

Senator Stabenow continued, “They need and deserve to know that their government has their back. The American Rescue Plan does just that. The plan we just passed will get vaccines into people’s arms, provide direct financial help for people to survive the pandemic and help return students safely back to school and so much more.”

The American Rescue Plan will return to the House, where lawmakers are expected to pass it as early as Tuesday.