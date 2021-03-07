President Biden Signs Executive Order Expanding Voting Access

President Biden has signed an executive order to expand voting access.

The order directs the heads of all federal agencies to submit proposals to promote voter registration and participating within two hundred days.

The President’s move comes after the House passed an ethics and election package aimed at ensuring voting rights.

The package includes provisions that expand early and mail-in voting, restores voting rights to former felons, and eases voter registration for eligible Americans.

President Biden signed the order Sunday to mark the anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday,’ when Alabama state troopers attacked peaceful civil rights protestors in 1965.