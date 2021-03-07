Man Dies In ATV Crash In Oscoda County
One man has died and another is in the hospital after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Oscoda County.
The Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash involving an ATV and a commercial vehicle near the intersection of M-72 and Randall Road in Big Creek Township Saturday.
They say a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both from Mio, were riding in a side-by-side ATV when they crashed with the commercial vehicle.
The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 29-year-old was airlifted to a Traverse City hospital.
The other driver was treated for injuries and released.
The crash remains under investigation.