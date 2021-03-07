Illinois Man Arrested In Wexford County Crash

Michigan State Police say they arrested an Illinois man after a car crash in Wexford County.

Police responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Mackinaw Trail and M-115 in Clam Lake Township Saturday around 7:30 P.M.

They say a 2020 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Mackinaw Trail, and did not stop for a Ford F-250 traveling east on M-115.

Police say the GMC driver and his passenger ran from the scene, but were later found hiding in some bushes not far from the crash site.

The driver of the GMC was arrested for operating a car while intoxicated.

Police say M-115 was shut down for an hour due to the crash and arrest, but no one was injured.

Additionally, they say the report will be turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible additional charges.