Pheasants Forever Holds Third Annual Women’s Pheasant Run

Pheasants Forever held their third annual Women’s Only Pheasant Run on Saturday.

Hosted at Meemo’s Farm, women go out in groups and use a guide dog to hunt for their prey.

Andrea Bogard is a veteran pheasant hunter from Traverse City.

“We are so blessed to have an organization like Pheasants Forever, and Quails Forever, who see the importance of women getting out there together and enjoying this as a community,” says Bogard.

She says her favorite part about the hunt is the group of people that show up.

“It’s a group of dynamic women. You got moms, wives, grandmas, daughters. Hunting with women is incredible,” says Bogard. “Every time you go hunting with a group of people you don’t know, especially women, you make life long friends. It is such a cool experience.”

This event also attracts those new to the sport.

“I’ve never done a pheasant hunt before. I’ve done trap shooting in the past. It’s going to be a lot different, I’m sure,” says first time pheasant hunter, Katie Selesky.

She says this hunt has given her something to look forward to.

“There’s nothing else to do besides be outdoors. So I thought it was a great opportunity and I got in my car and came here today. I’m really glad I did,” said Selesky.

Other hunters are just looking towards shooting their first bird.

“I’ve got some fantastic pheasant recipes,” said Bogard. “So, the end product is really important. Pheasant pot pie in a cast iron, there’s nothing better.”

Pheasants Forever says they are already planning next year’s Women’s Only Event.