Michigan Health Officials Report 1,289 Coronavirus Cases, 56 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,289 new coronavirus cases and 56 additional deaths.

However, health officials say that 48 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan is now at 596,054 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 15,666 total covid-related deaths.

As of Friday, 549,881 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

And as of Thursday, 2,505,493 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across the state.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

