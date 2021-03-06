Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags To Be Lowered In Honor Of Former Attorney General Frank J. Kelley

Governor Whitmer is ordering United States and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of former Attorney General Frank J. Kelley.

Kelley passed away Friday at 96 years old.

Frank J. Kelley was born in Detroit in 1924. He attended the University of Detroit for both an undergraduate and law degree, and then moved to Alpena to serve as the city attorney.

Kelley is known as Michigan’s longest serving attorney general. He earned the nickname of Michigan’s “Eternal General” for his 37 years of service.

He was first appointed as attorney general in by Governor John Swainson in 1961, and served until 1999.

Kelley helped shape the office of the state attorney general. He was one of the first attorneys general to create a consumer protection unit and an environmental protection unit within the office.

“Frank J. Kelley was one of my absolute favorite people from whom to get advice, perspective, or humor,” said Governor Whitmer. “He was a never-ending fount of wisdom and fun. From his college days to the battles he fought as Michigan’s longest serving attorney general, he always had stories and insight into the human condition and generosity of time.”

Governor Whitmer continued, “I know I am among countless, fortunate people who had the honor of working with the brilliant and irascible Frank J. Kelley. He will be missed but his mark on Michigan will be felt – as generations were benefited by his leadership. His endorsement of and counsel to candidates like me meant as much to us as it did to the public we hoped to serve. I’ll forever be grateful to my friend, Mr. Kelley.”

Flags will be lowered to half staff in honor of Frank J. Kelley until Sunday, Mar. 21st.