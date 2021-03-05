Traverse City DDA Offers Advice on Painting Roadways

Last year, Traverse City turned Front Street’s pedestrian only walkway into Rainbow Road.

Now, other agencies are looking to see how they can recreate their own version.

On Friday, the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority met with University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to discuss a road painting project they’re looking into.

They were interested in the amount of materials the DDA had to purchase, how they designed the painting, and how many volunteers it took to become a reality.

TC DDA says even though they won’t be painting Front Street this year, they’re excited to have inspired other towns in Michigan.

Downtown Experience Coordinator, Nick Viox says, “When we did the project we reached out to a number of communities that were painting the streets just to see how much gallons can really be stretched throughout the street.”

The University of Michigan’s road painting has not been approve.

If it is, then the artwork will start next month.