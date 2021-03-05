Traverse City Community Rallies for TC West Middle School Teacher

The Traverse City community is rallying for a local teacher.

Tim Nance is a cross country coach at Traverse City West Middle School.

In October, he was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Now, employees from Running Fit and other shops are raising money for Nance.

He has a four year old daughter and another baby on the way.

Starting Friday night, employees and community members will be partaking in the 4x4x48 challenge.

They will run four miles every four hours downtown Traverse City for the next 48 hours.

Running Fitemployee, Sean Seekins, says “It’s all about just knowing what the end goal is and knowing what and who we’re doing it for. We’re both going to be dog tired come Sunday night but in the overall end, it’s about raising money for Tim.”

So far the GoFundMe page for the family has already reached over $20,000.

Running Fit says they’ll be taking donations for the family until Monday.

To donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.