Tart Trails Receives 10K Donation from Traverse City Track Club

Tart Trails recently received a generous donation of $10,000 from the Traverse City Track Club.

The money will go towards the Acme Connector Trail.

The project will connect the current Tart Trail point on Bunker Hill Road to the intersection of M-72 and US-31, with a section running east towards the Acme Meijer.

The proposed trail will be 1.8 miles long and help users safely get to businesses and recreational spots in the area.

Construction for this project is slated to start sometime this year.