Sault Ste. Marie Man Returns Home After 102 Days in the Hospital Due to COVID-19

A Sault Ste. Marie man is going home today after spending months in the hospital due to COVID-19.

“He had to work really hard both mentally, emotionally and physically and he really did it,” says Dr. Elizabeth Spaulding, a physician for inpatient rehab at Mary Free Bed & Munson in Traverse City.

Dale Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 on November 19th, 2020. Four days later, Wilson developed COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. The hospital then placed him on a ventilator.

Wilson’s wife Janis says, “They called me later that evening and said that he needed to be intubated and I’m like what, because he walked out of our house to the ambulance.”

It would be 25 days until his Janis would be able to talk to her husband again.

“The scariest part was the call that I got that you may have to make decision here about, you know a life changing decision, and I was like, what are you talking about… he wasn’t doing well,” says Janis.

Wilson’s journey to recovery was just beginning. He was transferred to a skilled nursing facility in southern Michigan. Then in February, to Mary Free Bed at Munson in Traverse City.

Dr. Spaulding says, “When he first came, he was scared, he was very scared. He had been through a lot and it’s really hard for patients when they’ve been through so much and they can’t do things for themselves, they don’t realize how far they’ve come.”

102 days later, Wilson is finally able to go home.

On Friday, his doctors, nurses and staff gave him a heartfelt farewell.

“Makes you cry,” says Wilson. “You’ve got to keep pushing, you’ve got to keep going, you’ve got to keep pushing.”

Dr. Spaulding says, “This is really why we do what we do. I think everybody was tearing up as he was walking through and it just means so much to us.”

Now, Wilson hopes other people don’t have to endure what he went through.

“Get the vaccination because if you don’t, I wish I would have been able to have it, but I didn’t,” says Wilson.