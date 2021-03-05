Harbor Springs Restaurants Encouraged by 50 Percent Capacity

Michigan restaurants are again back up to 50 percent capacity after Governor Whitmer announced an order loosening restrictions earlier this week.

One owner in Harbor Springs said 50 percent will help out a lot, but they’re ready to open up to 100 percent. “I think restaurants where we’re sitting down—like to see it at 100 percent fast,” said Mike Naturkis, Owner of Paper Station Bistro in Harbor Springs. “I think that it’s very doable. I think the restaurant, people take really good care of their rooms, they’re masked up and they’re doing what needs to be done.”

Naturkis said it feels terrible turning customers away because there just isn’t enough room. “I mean it’s really tough, because you’re turning people away all the time,” he said. “It’s disappointing. Seeing a restaurant like this or any other person’s restaurant that has ability to do so many people.”

Owner of Small Bath of the Cupola, Lauretta Reiss said taking a slow approach to opening is for the best. “I think that taking it slow is ok,” she said. “Am that happy with it? No of course not but if it helps the slow of the spread of COVID then so be it. I think if we’re adhering to the guidelines and we’re cautious then we’ll be up to 100 percent in no time.”

This new order will run until April 19.