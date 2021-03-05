Grayling Eagles Club Celebrates Fred Bear Day

You’ve probably heard of a 21 gun salute, but how about a 21 whistling arrow salute?

The Eagles Club in Grayling honored the life of legendary bow hunter Fred Bear on Friday by selecting 21 archers to line up and shoot their arrows.

Fred Bear was considered to be a pioneer in the bow hunting community and even had a Ted Nugent song named after him.

This is the fourth year that the Eagles Club hosted Fred Bear Day and they say it grows every year.

“We come over here expecting about 8 or 10 people that first year and there was like 30 or 40 and it just started growing from there. Last year we had 126 people and it’s just all in honor of Fred Bear, anything we can do to help promote him and it’s just going to grow and grow and grow more,” said John Wejrowski, Co-founder of Fred Bear Day.

Fred Bear passed away in 1988 in Gainesville, Florida.

He left behind his company, bear archery, and a lifetime of bow hunting stories for future hunters.