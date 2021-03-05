Ferris State Plans to Return to Full In-Person Learning this Fall

Ferris State University will be returning to full in-person learning this fall.

President David Eisler says this last year has been a great learning opportunity on how to adapt.

He’s proud of the students, faculty and staff for keeping campus healthy and safe.

Now, he’s looking forward to getting students back on campus for full in-person learning, like it was the fall of 2019.

“This is what our students want, and it’s what our faculty wants too, that interaction between faculty and students and staff is why people go to college, it’s what we provide,” says President Eisler.

Ferris still plans to continue monitoring COVID-19 variants and their potential impact.

As necessary, the university will adjust its planning to ensure student, faculty, staff and visitor safety.