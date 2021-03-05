Charlevoix Area Humane Society Looks to Give Away Feral Cats

The Charlevoix Area Humane Society is trying to give away about 20 feral cats to good homes.

Because they are a no-kill facility, they need to find people who can provide a safe place and food. Those interested should be aware these cats are undomesticated and wild.

While they aren’t the kind that just want to cuddle, they could prove useful in the right situation. “They’re great mousers,” said Scott MacKenzie, executive director of the Charlevoix Area Humane Society. “They’d be great if you’re on a farm or some out buildings on your property, you’ve got a rodent problem, or other animals are coming in, or even some issues with some other cats that would be coming in. They’re gonna claim their turf and they’re gonna keep the other animals away.”

Those interested in a barn cat are asked to fill out an application on their website.