US and European Union Sanction Russia Over Poisoning of Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny

The White House plans to sanction Russia over the poisoning and jailing of Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader and critic of President Vladimir Putin.

The Biden administration says it will sanction Russian officials and businesses related to the treatment of Navalny.

The sanctions, announced on Tuesday, are the first step of several planned by the U.S., which is among several other governments and international organizations that blame Russia for the poisoning last August.

The European Union is also imposing sanctions, targeting four officials: the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the prosecutor general, and the heads of the National Guard and the Federal Prison Service.

The EU has imposed travel bans and frozen their assets in Europe.

After recovering abroad, Navalny was later arrested when he returned to Russia in January.