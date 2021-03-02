Tustin Man Arrested for Carrying Concealed Weapon, Driving with Suspended License

A Tustin Man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and driving while his license was suspended on Sunday in Manton.

A trooper pulled over Bobbie Walsh for speeding and defective equipment on West Street in Manton.

The trooper saw 9mm pistol on the passenger seat and Walsh did not have a CPL.

Police say Walsh’s driver’s license was suspended.

Walsh was released on a PR bond and is expected to be back in court on March 16.