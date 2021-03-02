Strong Winds Cause Wind Escort on Mackinac Bridge
The Mackinac Bridge Authority says that all high profile vehicles require an escort across the Mackinac Bridge due to strong winds in the Straits area.
High profile vehicles include pickup trucks with campers, cars with boats or any luggage attached, U-Haul trucks, semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority asks you to reduce speed to 20 miles per hour and be prepared to stop.
They also ask that you wear a mask and have payment ready.
