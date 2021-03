State Police Seek Suspects Accused of Stealing From Cadillac Walmart

State police need your help finding two suspects who they say stole items from Walmart in Cadillac.

Troopers say a man and woman were caught on camera pushing a full shopping cart out of the store without paying on Sunday.

They were seen getting into a white car that looked similar to a mid-2000s Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information should contact the state police Cadillac post at 231-779-6040.