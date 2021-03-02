Secretary of State Announces Results of Statewide Audits

Tuesday morning Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference to unveil the results of more than 250 election audits done since the November 2020 election.

More than 1,300 clerks around the state took part in the audits, the most comprehensive in state history.

While minor discrepancies were found, Benson says the audits proved in the end that voting machines were incredibly accurate and stressed again there were no signs of fraud anywhere in the state.

“A hand count of every ballot cast for President in Antrim County found that the Dominion machines used there were extremely accurate,” said Benson, “Another hand count of more than 18,000 randomly selected ballots from jurisdictions across the state affirmed that the tabulation machines, throughout Michigan, had accurately counted and determined the winner of the presidential election.”

Benson has asked the legislature to reform the election system to allow audits to be done sooner and more smoothly in the future.

