Sault Ste. Marie Moving Forward with Carbide Dock Project

Carbide Dock in Sault Ste. Marie hasn’t been used by the public since 2016. It was once a place where people could go and watch the freighters and enjoy some fishing.

After receiving over $20 million in grant funding, the city is working to bring it back better than ever. The city recently revealed the first renditions of the repairs and upgrades they plan to make, including adding streams, ponds, trees, and environmentally friendly walkways.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Don Gerrie said it will bring more tourism and more freighters into the area. “It’s phenomenal,” he said. “It’s gonna be a game changer and this is one of the things that the residents in the Soo want us more usable waterfront, and this is going to bring that to them. So, we’re very excited about it.”

“Cruise ships will be getting off in a really nice spot and be able to go downtown to the community,” said Linda Hoath, Director of the Sault Ste. Marie Visitor’s Bureau. “Downtown is just a few blocks away and they can walk to it or sometimes they’ll have motor coaches for them. So it’s just going to be exciting for tourism.”

The grants will make sure the city doesn’t have to dip into it’s general fund. “It’s the largest grant the city of Sault Ste Marie has ever received and we also had to fill some gaps with funding from the state of Michigan,” said Gerrie. “So we got $1 million from the Michigan Department of Transportation. We got $1 million from the MEDC, so it’s an entirely grant funded project.”

The city hopes to begin construction by this Fall.