Roscommon Co K9 Praised for Tracking 2 Runaway Suspects
A K9 is being praised for helping catch two suspects running from police.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says Missaukee County deputies chased a vehicle into Roscommon County last month.
The suspects drove to a small neighborhood surrounded by woods in Lake Township and then started running.
K9 Ghost tracked the suspects and found one hiding in a clump of trees.
Ghost tracked the second suspect down Pinecrest Road, through a yard, over the frozen Muskegon River, down a snowmobile trail and through multiple residential yards.
Deputies found him hiding in a garage and say it appears he was trying to find a house to hide in.
Both suspects were brought back to Missaukee County.