Roscommon Co K9 Praised for Tracking 2 Runaway Suspects

A K9 is being praised for helping catch two suspects running from police.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says Missaukee County deputies chased a vehicle into Roscommon County last month.

The suspects drove to a small neighborhood surrounded by woods in Lake Township and then started running.

K9 Ghost tracked the suspects and found one hiding in a clump of trees.

Ghost tracked the second suspect down Pinecrest Road, through a yard, over the frozen Muskegon River, down a snowmobile trail and through multiple residential yards.

Deputies found him hiding in a garage and say it appears he was trying to find a house to hide in.

Both suspects were brought back to Missaukee County.