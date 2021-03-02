Northwestern Michigan College’s Virtual Career Fair Kicks Off

Northwestern Michigan College’s virtual career fair started on Tuesday.

The NMC virtual career fair will be holding sessions from 3 to 6 p.m. starting Tuesday through Thursday.

The college partnered with Northwest Michigan Works! to allow students a chance to connect with employers from many different fields in the area.

NMC holds this career fair every year, and while this may be the first year it will be held virtually, the college says this an excellent way to connect with employers.

“Virtual career fair is a whole different ball game for most students but that really the case for most job seekers right now. Most people have not done this before or it’s their first time doing this and so we’ve been offering prep workshops for our students so they can get prepared, build their LinkedIn profiles, practice being on screen,” said Lindsey, Dickinson, Director of Academic and Career Advising.

Thanks to a professional clothing drive, NMC also has clothing available free of charge so students can dress for success.

