MTM On The Road: Mother- Daughter Duo Open Up The Broken Attic T-Shirt Shop

With a cricket machine, a mom and daughter duo started their very own business.

The Broken Attic in Gladwin is more than just a t-shirt shop.

They can print pretty much anything you can think of.

In fact, you can bring in your own design and they’ll print it for you while you wait.

While you wait, you can shop around the locally made items they have in store from jewelry to make up.

You can even host a party with them and the Pura Vida jewelry they sell.

In addition to everything they have in store, the mother daughter duo are also always looking for ways to give back to the community.

You can click here to see the current fundraisers they have going on right now.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are checking out the shop and telling us more about what they do there.