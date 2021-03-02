Michigan Health Officials Report 1,067 New Coronavirus Cases, 24 Deaths

Emily DeRuiter,

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,067 new cases of the coronavirus and 24 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. Of those deaths, 12 were identified during a records review.

In total, Michigan has reached  590,217 cases and 15,558 deaths since the pandemic began.

Recoveries number 541,258 as of Feb. 26. The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

