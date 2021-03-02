MDHHS Expands Visitations at Residential Care Facilities

One of the updates in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders released Tuesday included expanding visitation access at residential care facilities.

Starting immediately, the MDHHS Residential Care Facilities Order allows family and friends more opportunities to visit their loved ones.

The order encourages communal dining and group activities for residents, as well as indoor and outdoor visitation.

Visitors will be required to wear a face mask or other PPE.

While at Samaritas in Cadillac, visitors will be required to pass a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of visitation.

Lisa gamble, administrator at Samaritas in Cadillac, says, “It’s been really, really hard on staff and on residents, but we’re all very excited. The residents are excited, we know that we need to do these limitations to open up, but we can’t wait to start having our family and our loved ones back in our facilities.>>

Samaritas in Cadillac will resume visitations starting Monday.