Mason County Releases Names of US-10 Deadly Crash Victims

In this update, we now know who died in a two-car crash Monday afternoon in Mason County.

Two Scottville residents died of their injuries. David Mclain-Williams, age 24, and his pregnant passenger 22-year-old Ashley Plotts.

Both cars crashed at the intersection of US-10 and Weaver Road in Branch Township.

The driver of the other car ran away from the scene.

The sheriff’s department says law enforcement tracked him for a half mile. People in the area helped officers find him.

The 27-year-old Manton man was arrested and treated for his injuries. His name will be released after he is arraigned.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash.

US-10 was closed for nearly four hours Monday afternoon during the investigation.