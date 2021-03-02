Lawmakers Demand Answers for ‘Unacceptable’ Food Given to National Guard Troops in D.C.

Lawmakers are demanding answers to reports that Michigan National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. were fed “unacceptable” food.

WXYZ broke the story on Monday, reporting 75 meals were thrown out Sunday. The Detroit-area station reports some meals had metal shavings and others have been undercooked, sickening soldiers and allegedly sending some to the hospital.

Other meals were said to be noticeably small, consisting of a Danish or dinner roll and some juice like Sunny D.

Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman released a statement Tuesday saying he is “demanding answers” in a letter to General Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Bergman’s statement said, “After visiting with our Michigan Guard troops in DC, I have heard from many over the past 48 hours regarding additional issues of contaminated and undercooked food being served. This is unacceptable. Our troops don’t demand a 5-star resort or expensive food, but at a minimum, they deserve meals that are safe to consume. This is an embarrassment for all those responsible for the care of our troops, and must be met with full accountability. I’m proud of the Michigan Guard’s unwavering attitude to complete their mission. It’s time to get our troops home to their families.”

Both Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters also reacted to WXYZ’s report on Twitter, calling it “unacceptable” and calling for an immediate fix. Peters included in his tweet a letter sent to Acting Secretary Whitley and Gen. Hokanson.

It’s unacceptable @MINationalGuard members protecting our Capitol have received undercooked, unsanitary & inadequate meals. I’m pressing @USArmy & @NationalGuard Bureau to provide per diem for the rest of their mission & retroactive per diem and cancel the catering contract. pic.twitter.com/QlTrEn9p45 — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) March 2, 2021