Harrison Man Sentenced to Prison for Up to 50 Years for Sex Crimes

A Harrison man is headed to prison for up to 50 years for sex crimes against a minor.

Mark Kanoff was sentenced on Monday after he pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct of the first degree.

His sentence is 25 to 50 years with credit for one year served. He was also ordered to pay $1258 in fines and costs.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Williams Ambrozaitis says the investigation into this case started in 2011. Charges were dismissed without prejudice.

The FBI uncovered new evidence in 2019, strengthening the case enough for charges to be brought against Kanoff again.