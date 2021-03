Grayling Man Arrested for Stealing from Car

Crawford County Deputies arrested a 41-year-old Grayling man for stealing from a car.

Deputies were called to a home in Grayling Monday night. The owner of the home had caught and detained a man who was trying to steal from the owner’s car.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating other thefts from cars that have happened in the area over the last month.

It has not been determined if this suspect was responsible for those thefts as well.