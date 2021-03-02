Former MDHHS Director Reaches Separation Agreement With State

Robert Gordon, former director of Michigan’s health department, reached a separation agreement with the state for more than $155,000.

9&10 News reported on Gordon’s resignation as Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services back in January.

He resigned after the Michigan Supreme Court removed much of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s power to issue executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the ruling, the health department issued many of the same mandates, prompting protests outside of Gordon’s home.

In exchange for the agreement, Gordon will drop any claims against the state. The state has agreed to assist him in any legal matters related to actions he took as director of MDHHS.