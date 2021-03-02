Cadillac Man Arrested for Possession of Meth, Resisting and Obstructing Police

A Cadillac man was arrested on Friday for possession of meth after police pulled him over for a lane use violation.

Troopers say they stopped a vehicle on 35 Road near Boon Road in Selma Township.

Police say they arrested James Winrick Jr for possession of meth and other charges after he disobeyed the troopers commands during the traffic stop.

Winrick was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled to be back in court on March 16.