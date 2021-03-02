Business Community Reacts to Loosening of COVID Restrictions

Business organizations and area Chambers of Commerce are happy to hear about the loosening of restrictions.

TraverseConnect, which serves 1,100 member businesses in northern Michigan, says the news brings a sigh of relief. President and CEO Warren Call is encouraged by the expanded reopening. “We’re certainly encouraged to see those restrictions on businesses loosening – frankly after weeks and months of advocacy and outreach to lawmakers, the Governor’s office and the various state departments that are involved. We commend them for listening to businesses, especially those in the hospitality industry that have been so hard hit. Our businesses are just asking for clarity and transparency around the opening process.”

TraverseConnect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance are both calling for ongoing clarity and transparency. They want data and benchmarks so employers know what to expect – and what’s required – to see a sustained reopening for all types of businesses. Call says a data-driven approach to reopening is important to all industries. “State-level decision makers should provide a pathway for reopening … including the metrics that are being used.” He says business owners and employers are asking for “a sustained reopening process.”

“Partners see this as an opportunity for hope… but more needs to be done as well,” Call says. “Frankly, it’s survival. We are ready to support the reopening discussion and we continue to work with businesses so they understand the order, and how to follow the protocols.”