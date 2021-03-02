Art Reach of Mid Michigan Hosts ‘Michigan Madness,’ Student Artwork Exhibition

Art Reach of Mid Michigan just started their month-long sale on all things ‘mitten state.’Art Store

From now until the end of the month is their annual ‘Michigan Madness’ sale to save 20 percent on all of their mitten-shaped art in the gift shop. They say it’s a way to show off  YOUR Michigan Madness!

They also have a special exhibition on display through March 30 titled ‘The Art and Skill of Creating: The Students’ Journey.”

All art on display in the exhibition is the work of students.

To learn more about Art Reach of Mid Michigan, click here.

