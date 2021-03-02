Art Reach of Mid Michigan Hosts ‘Michigan Madness,’ Student Artwork Exhibition

Art Reach of Mid Michigan just started their month-long sale on all things ‘mitten state.’

From now until the end of the month is their annual ‘Michigan Madness’ sale to save 20 percent on all of their mitten-shaped art in the gift shop. They say it’s a way to show off YOUR Michigan Madness!

They also have a special exhibition on display through March 30 titled ‘The Art and Skill of Creating: The Students’ Journey.”

All art on display in the exhibition is the work of students.

To learn more about Art Reach of Mid Michigan, click here.