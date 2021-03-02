Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Marley, Trixie & Morty

MARLEY

TRIXIE

MORTY

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Marley, Trixie and Morty—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Marley.

She’s a boxer mix and extremely lovable.

She loves being around people and would do best in a family who are home most of the day.

Marley’s favorite activity is laying on the couch and watching a movie. She also enjoys going on walks and playing outside.

You can find Marley at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Next up we have a Chihuahua named Trixie!

She’s friendly and very loving. Trixie will love all her family members after she warms up to her everyone.

Like most Chihuahua’s she can be little timid, but she’s not snippy.

She’s up to date on all her vaccinations and recently had a full teeth cleaning.

You can meet Trixie at Lake Haven Rescue in Newaygo.

Lastly we have a cat named Morty.

He never stops purring and wanting attention, and he doesn’t mind being held.

Morty is extremely curious about his surroundings and likes to play with cat nip toys.

He would do well in a family with kids since he loves attention.

You can find Morty at Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!