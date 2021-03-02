6 Dr. Seuss Books Discontinued for Racist Imagery

The business that preserves Dr. Seuss’ legacy has decided to stop publishing six of his books.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises made the decision based on racist and insensitive imagery contained in the books.

One title being discontinued is “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.” The decision comes after months of deliberations.

Books by Dr. Seuss and others have become increasingly criticized over their portrayal of Blacks, Asians, and other people of color.