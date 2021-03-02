2021 Spring & Summer Scholarship Opportunities Now Available at Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan

For more than 40 years, the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan has provided specialized services for families in need. One of them is Educational and Employment Services that helps individuals interested in entering or re-entering the workforce and gaining new skills through job training and education.

Educational and Employment Services is a place for community members to gain skills to help achieve employment or job advancement in careers such as certified nurse aide training, nursing, emergency medical services, criminal justice, medical assistant, phlebotomy, business management, accounting, and office administrative services.

The funds primarily assist single parents, those returning to the job market since raising families, and students pursuing non-traditional careers. Scholarships are available for the 2021 spring and summer semesters.

For more information contact Educational and Employment Services Coordinator, Stacey Burns at (231) 348-6699 or visit wrcnm.org.