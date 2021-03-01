White House Calls for Independent Review of New York Gov. Cuomo, Sexual Harassment Allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire after sexual harassment allegations surfaced last week.

Now there are growing calls for Cuomo to resign.

It comes as a second woman came forward claiming he sexual harassed her. The 25-year-old woman is a former executive assistant to Cuomo.

She says the governor asked her several questions about her personal life. Like if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships.

The 25-year-old also says Cuomo told her he was open to relationships with women in their 20s.

Another aide is accusing Cuomo of kissing her hand and asking her to play strip poker.

Cuomo apologized for his actions in a statement released Sunday, but several people are calling for an investigation, including the White House.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says “There should be an independent review of these allegations. They’re serious. It was hard to read that story as a woman, and that process should move forward as quickly as possible. And that’s something we all support and the president supports”

New York State’s attorney general plans to look into both women’s allegations. It comes after she denied Gov. Cuomo’s request for a private investigator.