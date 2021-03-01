Wexford Co. Ice Rescue Credits 18-Year-Old With Saving 2 People, Dog

An 18-year-old saved the lives of two people and a dog after they fell through the ice on Saturday.

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Hodenpyle Pond southwest of Mesick.

The two people who fell in were trying to rescue a dog. An 18-year-old at the scene was able to rescue both people and the dog before deputies, firefighters and EMS arrived.

Both of the people who fell in were transported to the hospital. They were reportedly in stable condition.