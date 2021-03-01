Three Die in Mason Co. Crash

A man, a pregnant woman and her unborn baby all died on Monday in a Mason County crash.

Police say the other driver tried to run away.

The sheriff’s office says it happened just before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon on US-10 and Wever Road, in Branch Township.

Deputies tracked down the other driver who was about a half mile from the crash.

The sheriff’s office says he’s in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

US-10 reopened around 5:30 p.m.