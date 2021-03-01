TC Board of Commissioners Discuss 2020 Annual Report at Regular Meeting

On Monday evening, the Traverse City Board of Commissioners held a public meeting to discuss their annual report. Key items brought up during the meeting included emergency services, fire training and who should be responsible for a PFAS contamination.

“We’ve learned a tremendous amount this year because of the situation that we were put in,” says Frank Dituri, director of public services.

During the regular meeting, Traverse City departments including fire, public services and utilities discussed what worked and what didn’t work.

Dituri says last year was as a learning curve:

“Understanding how to manage the folks and keep them healthy and on the ground to make sure that we continue to provide services has been, again, a tremendous learning opportunity.

City commissioners also talked about who should be held accountable for the PFAS contamination last fall during a training exercise at Cherry Capital Airport, costing the city thousands of dollars in cleanup fees.

City Manager Marty Colburn says, “There’s always risk during training. I don’t like this, the chief doesn’t like, nobody does and so we’re trying to make sure that we learn from it and that it doesn’t happen again.”

During public comment, residents were able to express concerns about things like the emergency services, response times, and the Northflight merge with MMR.

“I had some experienced this past spring calling 9-1-1 for my mother and I was very, profoundly impressed with the fire department’s response and not so impressed with the private ambulance service,” says Traverse City resident Laura. “I would feel much more comfortable with Traverse City investing in a fire-based ambulance EMS than allowing the private companies.”

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 15.

For meeting minutes and agenda, click here.