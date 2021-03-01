States Face Unemployment Fraud During Pandemic

Unemployment fraud is on the rise as government benefits are expanded due to COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, more people are in need of the unemployment system. President Joe Biden and Congress are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into expanding benefits.

This creates more opportunities and greater risk for fraud.

According to a government watchdog agency, nearly two dozen states had not started using a key system to block fraud as of December.

Fraud is not only a problem for state and federal governments.

Fraud prevention can cause delays for those who legitimately need unemployment. Additionally, people in the unemployment system have been victims of identity theft.