Human trafficking.

It’s a difficult subject to talk about but it’s also a necessary topic to address because the reality is it happens everywhere, even here in Northern Michigan.

Thankfully for the men and women who find themselves trapped and a victim of human trafficking — there’s Leslie King.

Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr introduce you to her in part one of their special report Survivors in the Streets: Changing Endings.

Adults and children alike, turn to books as an escape…

“When I’m reading books, I’m in this whole different world,” said Leslie. “I’m the prince, the frog, I’m everything in this fantasy and I tell people that was my get out.”

For some, turning those pages provides a vital escape from their reality.

“My father was a chronic alcoholic, my mother was a workaholic,” she said. “As far back as I can remember, I can just still see and hear my mother’s screams and you know my father just beating her viciously, I remember that.”

And the trauma Leslie King faced day after day, didn’t stop at home.

“I was called white girl, mutt, Oreo, Heinz 57 because majority of kids in my school were African American and I’m seeing very few Caucasian and I’m the brightest thing in there,” said Leslie. “I’m scared to go to school, didn’t want to go to school, kids would beat me up.”

Then Leslie’s older cousin moved in.

He would take her and her siblings to the store, buy them things and play dolls with her in their attic.

“He gained my trust only to start molesting me.”

She was eight-years-old.

“Little girls look up to their fathers, they’re daddy’s little princesses…that was not my father. My mother, we were never told I love you nor were we ever given a hug so I didn’t know what any of that meant,” she said.

This was just the beginning, of what would be years of running.

“Don’t know what I’m running away from or where I’m running to, I just know I needed to go,” said Leslie. “I got pregnant, had an abortion, turned around got pregnant again, I kept my child so here I am trying to go to school with a child.”

The running continued, until one day Leslie found herself walking down the street.

“Guy pulled up to me, he was like are you okay, why are you crying, are you okay, I mean he sounded really empathetic so to me there was no reason for me to be alarmed, I wasn’t afraid,” she said. “Every time I ran away he was right there.”

He took her out, got to know her and asked her questions about her family.

“You know that knight and shining armor that I read about in books when I was a little girl that was never going to let anyone hurt me?”

What Leslie didn’t know is that knight in shining armor, would use all that information against her and lead her right to these streets.

“We’re drinking, laughing, talking and when I came to his friend was on top of me having sex with me any way he wanted to,” she said. “I looked over at this man who’s supposed to love me, care for me, nobody’s going to hurt me blah blah blah and he’s looking at me like dirt and he told me…his exact words was bitch get my money.”

She was 15-years-old.

“My man grabbed my hair, threw me in the car and took me to this house where there were other women in that house,” she said. “The term for that is stable when you got a pimp with other women.”

That’s where Leslie was dressed, given drugs to calm her down then taken to South Division in Grand Rapids.

“I was told if you run, if you call the police, I’m gonna kill your mama, your brother, your sister and your son and if they find you, they’re going to find your body parts scattered all over the state of Michigan.”

For the first time at 15-years-old, Leslie turned what’s called a trick.

Her life went on like this for over 20 years, in and out of jail and different institutions.

“A lot of people say why don’t you just leave? It’s not that easy. Why don’t you just stop? It’s not that easy.”

During these years, Leslie’s mind had her surviving on a false sense of self-esteem and self-worth because remember…

“As a child, my getaway was books to go into a fantasy land but now that I’m older, drugs and alcohol so I don’t have to think and feel, I can numb out,” she said. “And I tell people this all the time. If jobs don’t kill us. Pimps don’t kill us. We don’t accidentally overdose. We kill ourselves. And that’s what I was ready to do. No more names. No more pain. No more memories. No more anything. It’s done.”

Thankfully for Leslie and the hundreds of men and women she has helped over the years, this isn’t the end of her story.

She has spent the last 20 years saving hundreds of women who were right where she was for more than 20 years.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call Leslie at 616-443-6233.

Click here for the link to Sacred Beginnings, the first survivor led peer mentor group in the state, founded by Leslie King.

You can also call 888-3737-888 or visit the state’s website.

Don’t miss part two of Survivors in the Streets: Changing Endings Tuesday at 11.