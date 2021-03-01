Sault Ste. Marie Woman Turns 107

A Sault Ste. Marie woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Monday.

Helen Krol has lived her whole life in Michigan and throughout her years, she’s seen some of the biggest moments in United States history. She’s lived through two world wars, the Great Depression, and has seen 19 presidents. When she was a young girl, she would help her mom around the farm, milking cows and making butter.

Krol said it’s easy to live a long life. Don’t smoke, eat well, and get plenty of exercise. “I exercise every morning for 50 minutes on my bike on my floor. I did this morning and I did 60.”

Krol is also an avid bookworm and got a new book for her birthday.