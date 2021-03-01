Prince Philip Transfers Hospitals, Treated for Infection

Prince Philip was transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection.

Buckingham Palace says the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St. Bartholomew’s.

Philip was admitted to the hospital last month after feeling ill. The infection is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

After transferring hospitals, he will undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

The palace says Philip is responding to treatment but will not be released until at least the end of this week.